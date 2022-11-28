Proposal on forming Padma, Meghna divisions on hold

The government has given back the proposal of establishing two more divisions - Padma and Meghna - without giving its clearance in the meeting of National Implementation Committee on Administrative Reform (NICAR) held on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also chairperson of NICAR, chaired the meeting at her office in Tejgaon.

According to meeting sources, the proposal of establishing two new divisions was send back to continue the government's cost reduction plan to save money during the ongoing global economic crisis period.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat.

The Cabinet Secretary said that the proposal of establishing the two new divisions was not cleared in the NICAR meeting as it would increase the government's expenditure. The NICAR thinks that it shouldn't be approved now. So, the proposal would remain suspended now.

The proposal of establishing two new divisions - Padma and Meghna - was placed before the Sunday's NICAR meeting. The proposal suggested the government to establishing the Padma division comprising the districts of greater Faridpur - Faridpur, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Rajbari districts while the Meghna comprising Cumilla, Chandpur, Brahmanbaria, Noakhali, Feni and Laksmipur districts.

Regarding the meeting decision, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haq told media that the proposal was suspended for the government's cost minimize policy. Those would be reinstated in future when the economic conditions will be changed.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md. Tajul Islam told media that the proposal was not the government's priority matter. Now, the entire world is facing economic crisis. The government would need around Tk1,000 crore for each to establish a new division. But, the government doesn't agree to expense the huge amount now. So, the proposal was suspended.

Usually, the issues of forming new divisions, districts, upazilas, police stations (Thana), city corporations and municipalities are placed in the meeting of NICAR for its final approval.











