No question of alliance with BNP: Raushan

Raushan Ershad said on Sunday that there is no question of alliance with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Besides, Raushan thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her cooperation while being treated at a Bangkok hospital.

Opposition leader Raushan said that she will sit with Jatiya Party leaders including GM Quader to resolve the "misunderstanding" in the party.

"I have said it before, I am still saying it - I always want Jatiya Party's unity. You all know the hardships my husband late President Hussain Muhammad Ershad, me, and my family members had to endure. I have seen how hard the Jatiya Party leaders and workers have worked in the last 32 years," Raushan said at a briefing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after her return from Thailand following medical treatment on Sunday (27 November).

"There is no question of splitting the party. Rather, I have called upon all members of the Jatiya Party with an open mind. We must give due recognition to those who were with us during the difficult times from 1991 to 1996. I am back in Dhaka, I will sit with all party MPs, presidium and others members to remove any confusion and misunderstanding. I am sure, we can remove that misunderstanding and unitedly return to the political area soon," she added.











