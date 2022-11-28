Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

63.51pc women face violence in digital platforms: Study

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
DU Correspondent

A recent survey conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh revealed that some 63.51 per cent women in the country faced violence in different digital platforms this year whereas the rate was 50.19 per cent last year.
The findings of the study were disclosed in a discussion titled 'Stop Online Violence Against Women: Challenges and Way Forward' on Sunday at BRAC Centre Inn, as a part of 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women campaign.
The survey was conducted virtually in 6 districts - Shatkhira, Sunamganj, Patuakhali, Bandarban, Kurigram, and Lalmonirhat, which covered 359 female participants aged between 15 and 35.
According to the findings, in 2022, among the various digital platforms women mostly faced violence on Facebook (47.60pc), in Messenger (35.37pc), in Instagram (6.11pc), in IMO (3.06pc), in WhatsApp (1.75pc) and in YouTube (1.31pc). The combined score under the 'other' option comes as 4.80pc and the said platforms or ways of harassment mentioned are video call, mobile phone, text etc.
Hateful and offensive sexual comments ranked the top among the types of online violence faced by women (80.35pc) this year.
Some of the participants of the survey said they were harassed by fake ID and some said they were blackmailed with their private photos and they even received threat of sexual assault.
The study found out that the online violence caused psychological trauma, including depression and anxiety, loss of confidence and self-dignity and moreover emotional distress among the victims.
Of the victims, 14.91pc women submitted formal complaints against online violence and more than 85pc sufferers remained silent, the study further explored.
Most of the participants in the survey opined that the existing complaining mechanisms do not work effectively; consequently they are discouraged to lodge complaints.
The study also showed there is a lack of awareness campaign among the women regarding digital security.
The participants of the survey suggested ensure strict enforcement of law, speedy and exemplary punishment, online and offline awareness campaigns and training to make mass people aware of safe digital media usage.
Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh said online violence against women is increasing rapidly and added, "Especially teenagers and girls below 18 years are mostly falling into the trap of online violence."
He said everyone should come forward to stop online violence against women.
Taslima Yasmin, Assistant Professor of the Law Faculty of Dhaka University (DU), opined that technical assistance is required in addition to strengthening the legal process to resolve online violence.
"Government has set up Digital Literacy Centre for students at school, college, and university level so that they can easily acquire knowledge about digital literacy. At an individual level, we all need to be aware and careful about our online usage," Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan, Project Director of Secured Email for Government and Digital literacy Centre Project, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), ICT Division said.
Trishia Nashtaran, Organiser of Meye Network, Dr Ashique Selim, Lead Consultant Psychiatrist and Managing Director of Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic and Fatima-Tuj-Johara , Staff Reporter of Daily Kaler Kantho also spoke in the discussion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL Central Council shifted to Dec 6
Not worried about envoy Naoki’s remarks: Momen
Govt will not prevent BNP’s Dec 10 rally, says Quader
Proposal on forming Padma, Meghna divisions on hold
No question of alliance with BNP: Raushan
Belgium slip to shock WC defeat by Morocco
A vendor making 'Bhapa Pitha'
63.51pc women face violence in digital platforms: Study


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft