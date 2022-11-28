Video
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:28 AM
BD asks for information on 1,171 users from Facebook: Meta

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Facebook has been asked for information on 1,171 users this year by the government of Bangladesh, according to the Transparency Report published by Meta for the first half (January to June) of 2022.
To obtain the data, the government made 659 requests to Facebook during the period, according to the half-yearly transparency report of Meta, the parent organisation of the most popular social platform.
Of them, 49 requests were made under the category of emergency disclosures and 610 under legal process.
In response, Facebook provided information on 66.01 per cent of the accounts the government requested for.
The report says Facebook responds to government requests for data in accordance with applicable law and its terms of service.  Each and every request Facebook receives is carefully reviewed for legal sufficiency and the company may reject or require greater specificity on requests that appear overly broad or vague, the report added.
According to the Meta transparency report, the Bangladesh government has requested the most information from Facebook in the past six months. Of these, there were 271 requests for user information from January to June 2021. Besides, 525 new requests were made in the next 6 months (July-December).
Subsequently, in response to the request of the Bangladesh government, last year, Facebook provided information on 50 and 66.86 per cent of users respectively. However, in the first six months of this year, Facebook has responded somewhat less to the government's request.
On this regards, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar expects 100 per cent response to Meta applications.
"Meta is now responding to 66 per cent of our applications," said the minister. But we hope that they will respond 100 per cent to our request. In 2018 when I took the charge, it was zero. From there we managed to bring it to 66 per cent. But our efforts will continue. We cannot allow anything harmful to the state and people to happen."
The Meta transparency report also informed that, recently the rate of requesting information of Facebook users from different countries of the world has increased to a great extent. In the first 6 months of this year (January-June), Facebook received a total of 2,37,414 requests from different countries. Which is more than 10 per cent compared to the period from January to June 2021. Of these, the highest number of requests for user information have been made from the United States. After that, the list includes neighbouring countries like India, Germany, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom.
It is worth noting that, Facebook's parent organization Meta publishes its Transparency report twice a year (every six months). Where the government of a country wants what kind of services from the organization is highlighted. However, the Transparency report does not reveal which country has requested information on which account.


