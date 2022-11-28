Video
Home Back Page

AL public meet in Ctg on Dec 4

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: Ruling Awami League's (AL) public meeting would held at Railway Pologround  in Chattogram on December.
Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address the meeting.
All the AL units are holding meetings to make the public meeting successful.
They expect that over 20 lakh people would gather Polo Ground to listen to Sheikh Hasina.
AL leader Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel and the presidents and general secretaries of three AL districts visited the venue regularly to see the preparations for holding the public meeting.
AL's front organisations, including Juba League and Chhatra league  have  taken  programmes to make the public meeting successful.
A boat-shape podium has been built for Hasina and 200 other AL leaders on the venue.
Organisers said 150 mikes would be installed inside and outside of the venue.
The port city has been decorated with banners and festoons with the photographs of Bangabandhu and Hasina.
Sheikh Hasina is visiting the port city after 10 years.
Holding conferences of Chattogram South and City units have been rescheduled.
On October 12, the main opposition BNP organised a mammoth rally at the same venue in the port city where thousands of supporters had gathered to listen to BNP leaders.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the rally chaired by Chattogram City unit chief Dr Shahadat Hussain.


« PreviousNext »

