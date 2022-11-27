No polls unless PM steps down, says Fakhrul at Cumilla rally   



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses BNP's divisional rally at the Cumilla Town Hall ground in Cumilla on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Speaking at the Cumilla divisional rally in Town Hall ground he said, "Our main demands are to dissolve Parliament, form a new Election Commission (EC) under the Caretaker Government and hold elections under that EC. Until these demands are fulfilled there will be no elections in the country."

He, however, warned that the people will not let the government hold any more lopsided national elections this time.

Realizing this fact, the government has now started a new conspiracy, Fakrul said and added, "They want to hold national elections by putting senior BNP leaders and activists in jail on false charges."

He said, "We have been peacefully carrying out the movement to protect voting rights and democracy in the country. But BNP activists are being arrested on false charges to nullify the Dhaka Divisional rally. The movement to overthrow the government will begin from that rally."

He also alleged that the Awami League government is filing cases against the BNP leaders and activists by setting fire to buses and public property.

Though the ruling party leaders made various comments about not allowing BNP to hold the rally in Dhaka city, Fakhrul said they are now suggesting BNP arrange the programme at Suhrawardy Udyan or outside of Dhaka.

He said they are in a movement to restore democracy and the voting and other rights of the people in a peaceful manner but the government is trying to divert it to a different direction.

During his speech, Fakhrul also said the division should retain its name Cumilla and should not be renamed as Meghna.

Another BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said their party's eight divisional rallies have proved the country's people are not with the Awami League government.

BNP's posters, banners and billboards were seen at different places in the city.

Local party leaders started addressing the rally around 11:00am. BNP men have been arriving at the venue from Feni, Noakhali, Chandpur, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and other districts since early morning.

The father of Nayon, who was killed recently in police firing while distributing leaflets for drumming up public support for the rally, also spoke at the programme seeking punishment of those police personnel involved in the murder of his son.

Sons of BNP Cumilla leaders Humayun Kabir Parvez and Saiful Islam Hiru who have been subjected to enforced disappearance also addressed the rally seeking the government's steps to ensure the safe return of their dear ones.

The rally venue was teeming with opposition leaders and activists since morning as they gathered there from the different upazilas of Cumilla and its adjoining districts, including Brahmanbaria and Chandpur.

The party has been holding rallies in protest of price hike of essentials, gas, electricity and fuel.

