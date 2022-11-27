Another round of price hike of rice, oil, lentils

The low income group people have been suffering from increased prices of daily necessities over the last few months. The prices seem to be so unwieldy that those are defying all control mechanism. This trend has not changed much at the weekend. During this time, the prices of egg, onion and broiler chicken decreased slightly, but the prices of rice, edible oil and lentils increased again.

As a result, the prices of onion, egg and broiler chicken have come down slightly, but it is not giving relief to the low-income people. Rather, the increase in the price of rice and oil has heightened their sufferings.

According to the information of the government organization, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the prices of rice, edible oil, atta, flour, lentils, dry chilli, cumin, cinnamon, clove and cardamom have increased in the last one week. On the contrary, the prices of broiler chicken, egg, potato, ginger, turmeric, garlic, onion and chickpea have decreased.

TCB has prepared this report with information on the price of products in Shahjahanpur, Malibagh, Karwan Bazar, Badamtali, Shyambazar, Kachukshet, Mohakhali, Uttara Azampur, and Mirpur-1 kitchen markets of the capital.

Amena Begum, a resident of Khilgaon area in the capital, talked about the price of daily commodities. She said that the prices of broiler chicken and egg are now a little lower. But rice, flour, edible oil, lentils are very expensive. The price of vegetables is also high.

Rickshaw pooler Faiz Islam said, "I live in a tin shed house with my son and daughter. The family of four somehow survives with the income earned by driving a rickshaw all day. Due to the price of things, fish and meat are luxury items for us."

He said that the price of rice and pulses is constantly increasing. A kg of rice is not available below Tk 60. Many times I spend lunch eating banana and bread. "

According to the information of the TCB, the price of coarse rice has increased by 3.06 per cent in the last one week. One kg of coarse rice is being sold at Tk 58 to Tk 63. A week ago this rice was Tk 56 to Tk 58 per kg.

Along with coarse rice for the poor, the price of fine rice Nazirshail and miniket has increased. At the same time, the price of medium quality paijam and lata rice has also increased. In the space of a week, the price of medium quality rice has increased by 1.79 per cent. Now a kg of medium quality rice is being sold at Tk 74 to Tk 78. A week ago it was Tk 72 to Tk 73. The price of fine rice increased by 2.24 per cent. A kg of fine rice is being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 78. A week ago, the price of this rice was Tk 72 to Tk 74.

According to the TCB report, the price of all types of fine, coarse and medium quality rice has increased since November 23. Price of packet flour, atta, bottled soybean oil and palm oil rose on the same day. Three days before that on November 20, the prices of loose soybean, lentils and palm oil increased.

According to the information of this government institution, a litre of unbottled palm oil is being sold at Tk 125 to Tk 130. A week ago it was Tk 120 to Tk 125. Loose palm oil prices rose by 4.08 per cent over the week. The price of Super palm oil increased by 5.45 per cent during the week. In this, Super palm oil, which was sold at Tk 135 to Tk 140 a litre a week ago, is now being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150.

The price of packet flour, which is on the price hike list, has increased by 3.70 per cent in a week. A kg of packet flour is being sold at Tk 65 to Tk 75, which was Tk 65 to Tk 70 a week ago. And the price of packet flour has increased by 1.27 per cent. One kg of packet flour is being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 85, which was Tk 78 to Tk 80 a week ago. However, the price of open flour has decreased by 1.64 per cent and is being sold at Tk 58 to Tk 62 per kg. A week ago open flour was Tk 60 to Tk 62 per kg.

TCB said the price of large grain lentils rose by 2.44 per cent in a week. This lentils is being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 per kg. A week ago it was Tk 100 to Tk 105. The price of medium lentils has increased by 2.04 per cent and is selling at Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg. A week ago it was Tk 120 to Tk 125.

On Saturday, some markets in the capital this correspondent visited, gourds were being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 80, kachur lati (Taro root) at Tk 60, sweet pumpkin pieces at Tk 40. Jhinga Tk 70, Chichinga Tk 70 and Patol Tk 60. Radish is being sold at Tk 60 per kg. Green banana Tk 40 a set of four, Green papaya Tk 25 to Tk 30. A kg of long brinjal is being sold at Tk 80. Round brinjal is being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg. Cucumber is being sold at Tk 80 per kg. Tomato is being sold at Tk 130. A kg of potato is being sold at Tk 30. Green chilli is being sold at Tk 80 per kg in the market. Tk 400 to Tk 450 per kg of dry chillies.

Meanwhile, the price of fish has increased over the week. Small size rue at Tk 320 per kg, which was also sold at Tk 280 to Tk 290 last week. Pabda fish is being sold at Tk 450 to Tk 600 depending on the size, Bele fish at Tk 750, Tangra fish at Tk 700 per kg. Prawns are being sold at Tk 400 to Tk 1,000, Tilapia, Pangas Tk 180 to Tk 200, Kai fish at Tk 200 to Tk 250.











