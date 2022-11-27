Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dollar crisis to end in January, hopes Salman

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

MEHERPUR, Nov 26: Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman Satuday hoped that the crisis of foreign currency like US dollars would go away within January next year.
"A crisis has been created across the globe and none knows to what extent it will stretch. But, Bangladesh will not fall under any such crisis due to the farsighted thoughts and planning from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.
The PM's adviser said this while replying to a question after inaugurating the 1000th sub branch of IFIC Bank as the chief guest
at Mujibnagar in Meherpur.
He said that there would also be no such problem over importing essential items ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan. "But, the price of US dollars has increased in the global market and it has also put an impact on the local market."
Besides, Salman mentioned that the government has been supporting some one crore families through the family cards of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and thus helping some five crore people.
He said that Meherpur is an agriculture based district with a production of variety of crops while some three to four crops are being cultivated here on the same land.
Referring to the PM's directives of not building industries utilizing the farm land, he said it is not always necessary to mushroom industries here and there, rather in a planned way.
Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said that the land of Meherpur is very fertile as various types of fruits and crops are being cultivated here.
He noted that Meherpur would grab the first position in the country in terms of exporting fruits and crops.
Presided over by deputy general manager of IFIC Bank Syed Monsur Mostafa, Meherpur Zilla Parishad Chairman Adv Abdus Salam, Meherpur deputy commissioner Dr Mohammad Monsur Alam Khan, Police Super Mohammad Rafiul Alam, Meherpur district Awami League general secretary and Gangni upazila chairman MA Khaleque, Sadar upazila chairman Advocate Yearul Islam, Mujibnagar UNO Animesh Biswas and other officials were present.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No polls unless PM steps down, says Fakhrul at Cumilla rally   
Govt to allocate BNP a suitable venue: Home boss
Another round of price hike of rice, oil, lentils
12 farmers arrested in Pabna for loan default
Dollar crisis to end in January, hopes Salman
Chumki Mahila AL's president, Shila gen secy
Simeen made AL presidium member
France proceed into last 16


Latest News
Saudi coach Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft