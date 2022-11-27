

Chumki Mahila AL's president, Shila gen secy

Meher Afroze Chumki and Shabnam Jahan Shila were selected as President and General Secretary respectively of the women wing of AL.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of new leaders at the Sixth National Council of Mahila Awami League held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

He said the announcement was made on the instructions of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, lawmaker Meher Afroze Chumki was the Women Affairs secretary of Awami League and Shabnam Jahan Shila was the General Secretary of Dhaka North City Mahila Awami League.

Menwhile, Shaheda Tareque Dipti was made President of the Dhaka North city Mahila Awami League, while Hasina Bari Chowdhury General Secretary. Besides, Sabera Begum was re-elected as President of the Dhaka South city Mahila Awami League, while Parul Akter elected as new General Secretary of the unit.

The Fifth National Council of Mahila Awami League was held on March 4, 2017. At that time, Safia Khatun became the President of the organization and Mahmuda Begum became the General Secretary.











