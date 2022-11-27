

Simeen made AL presidium member

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader made this announcement on Saturday at the Sixth Tri-Annual Conference of Mahila Awami League at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Rimi was a member of the Central Executive Committee of Awami League. She is the daughter of Tajuddin Ahmed, the first Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Jahanara Begum is a former Member of Parliament from the reserved woman's seat and she was a vice-president of the Dhaka North city Awami League.

At the Suhrawardy Udyan conference, Obaidul Quader also announced the new leaderships of the Mahila Awami League under the direction of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.









