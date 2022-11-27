Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Simeen made AL presidium member

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Simeen made AL presidium member

Simeen made AL presidium member

Simeen Hussain Rimi has become a Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League and Jahanara Begum has been made the Women's Affairs Secretary of Awami League replacing Meher Afroze
Chumki.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader made this announcement on Saturday at the Sixth Tri-Annual Conference of Mahila Awami League at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.
Rimi was a member of the Central Executive Committee of Awami League. She is the daughter of Tajuddin Ahmed, the first Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Jahanara Begum is a former Member of Parliament from the reserved woman's seat and she was a vice-president of the Dhaka North city Awami League.
At the Suhrawardy Udyan conference, Obaidul Quader also announced the new leaderships of the Mahila Awami League under the direction of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No polls unless PM steps down, says Fakhrul at Cumilla rally   
Govt to allocate BNP a suitable venue: Home boss
Another round of price hike of rice, oil, lentils
12 farmers arrested in Pabna for loan default
Dollar crisis to end in January, hopes Salman
Chumki Mahila AL's president, Shila gen secy
Simeen made AL presidium member
France proceed into last 16


Latest News
Saudi coach Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft