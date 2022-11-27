

Land Mortgage Data Bank: A time befitting initiative



We believe the Land Minister's statement in this regard recently at a programme held in Bhumi Bhaban Auditorium in City's Tejgaon echoes government's people friendly stance. As a result of introducing mortgage data bank, it will not be possible to mortgage a land more than once in future. Besides preventing fraudulence related to multiple mortgages, mortgage data bank will shield against purchase and sale or mutation of mortgaged land.



Mortgage data bank system seems to be a sequel to government's ongoing plan to fast digitalize the country's land management system as it will be also used as future mortgage land online database of the banks or financial institutions.



Modernization of country's land management system is long felt. We believe, people countrywide will benefit from the latest initiative immediately.



Human life is closely associated with land management. All types of progresses including economic development of a country largely depend on proper use of land.



Unfortunately in our country, land, a birth right for everyone has all along remained a source of all chaos and misdeeds due to top down mismanagement and slipshod surrounding it. And 75 to 80 percent of the civil case as we have penned in earlier editorials, being generated from land disputes only reconfirms this bitter truth.



The rise of unbridled corruption, irregularities and life claiming clashes are directly linked to complex process in land management that has been going for years on end in our country. Almost regular news items of country's land offices - turning into a breeding ground for corruption are often reported in the media.



And the victims of all these problems arising from complex land management system are the innocent people. In many cases, the name of actual owner of land is excluded in exchange of bribery.



However, the main activities of land management are mutation, purchase and sale of land, carry out survey, deposition, rejection, collection of rent or land development tax, lease of abandoned land, transfer of land by inheritance, mortgage and redemption of land.



As all these activities are mostly paper related work, unscrupulous land officers often take undue advantage of poor, rural people's illiteracy by providing them with false and inaccurate documentation.



We welcome the government's move for a mortgage data bank system. It is a time befitting step to restore discipline, transparency and accountability in land management offices. It will also eradicate bureaucratic tangle and procrastination in disposing off any land related disputes. Ensuring transparent land management system will no doubt, move the country one step ahead in achieving the government's 'Sonar Bangla' goal.



