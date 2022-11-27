Video
Sunday, 27 November, 2022
Covid: 23 cases reported

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country recorded 23 more Covid cases in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,511.
The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,431 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.
As many as 2,284 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent.
Dhaka with 20 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.
Another 82 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,499.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.50 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 per cent.    -bdnews24.com



