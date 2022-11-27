Video
Sunday, 27 November, 2022
PBI yet to recover Ayat's sliced body pieces

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) couldn't find the sliced body pieces of 7-year old Alina Islam Ayat from Chattogram who was  murdered after kidnap.
On Saturday PBI conducted search operation at Kattali sea beach area following the arrest of suspected killer Abir Ali , 19.
 "We thoroughly searched the places shown by the arrestee but all the pieces might have been washed away into the sea. However on Friday night Ayat's dress and shoes were recovered from the spot as evidence of the murder," said Ilias Khan Inspector of PBI, Chattogram Metropolitan.
PBI on Saturday produced Abir before a Chattogram court and sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him, said inspector Ilias.
Ayat's father Sohel Rana broke down into tears on Friday night after seeing his beloved child's recovered clothes.
On November 15, Abir Ali, an ex-tenant of the victim's family, abducted the girl for ransom on her way to a mosque where she used to learn Arabic at Bandartila area in Chattogram.
The victim's father, Sohel Rana, lodged a general diary at the local police station after she went missing, police said.
On Thursday night, PBI members arrested Abir  from Aklam Ali road area in the city out of  suspicion after identifying  him from CCTV footages.
Abir later confessed to strangling the girl to death as she was screaming and then chopping her into six pieces after taking to a residence at Akmal Ali Road in the city. He subsequently dumped the body pieces in two bags on  a beach in the city's Kattali area, the PBI said.
"During questioning Abir said that he likes watching Indian TV serials 'Crime Patrol' and 'CID' and by watching those he learned everything about ransom collection, hiding body, and destruction of evidences ," said Special Superintendent of PBI Chattogram Metro Naima Sultana.
Officer-in-Charge of EPZ police station Abdul Karim said a case has been filed following a complaint received from Ayat's father but PBI will investigate it.                    -UNB


