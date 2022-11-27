

SWACHIP gets new body

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the new committee at SWACHIP's 5th national triennial conference at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday evening. Earlier, AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke at the event as chief guest.

Before announcing the new committee, Obaidul Quader dissolved the previous committee of SWACHIP led by outgoing president Dr M Iqbal Arslan and secretary general Dr MA Aziz. In the previous committee, Jamal was the vice-president and Milon was the joint secretary general.

While announcing the committee, Obaidul Quader said, "The new committee of SWACHIP will be completely new. Those who have come to the new committee of SWACHIP have been selected by the Prime Minister."

Addressing the present doctors at Shurawardy Udyan, AL general secretary said, "Do you have faith in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina?" Then everyone answered 'yes'.

Dr Jamal Uddin, who has been selected as the president of SWACHIP, is in charge of the secretary general of Bangladesh Private Medical Practitioners Association. And secretary general Milon was once the president of Dhaka Medical College Chhatra League and currently he is a Professor at National Heart Institute.

SWACHIP started three decades ago in November 1993 with Professor MA Quadri as president and Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin as secretary general. The fourth conference of the organization was held on November 13 in 2015. At present, the number of SWACHIP members across the country is more than 15 thousand.











