Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Imran Khan alleges ‘three criminals’ waiting to target him again

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Nov 26: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday alleged that "three criminals", who were behind the failed assassination attempt on him early this month, are waiting to target him again.
Addressing a mega rally of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party here in this garrison city, which houses the headquarters of the powerful army, Khan said he had a close encounter with death and had seen bullets flying overhead during the attack on him.
In his first in-person address to the party workers after the failed assassination bid on his life, Khan alleged that "three criminals" - who he claimed were behind the attack on him - are waiting to take a shot at him again.
The 70-year-old leader has repeatedly alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI Counter Intelligence Wing head Maj-Gen Faisal Naseer were behind the attack on him.
"Fear makes an entire nation into slaves," he said, referring to the battle of Karbala in present day Iraq where the Prophet's grandson Imam Hussain was killed along with his family members for raising his voice against the tyrant
ruler of his time.
Khan, who was accompanied by a team of doctors as he arrived in a helicopter in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Saturday, said everyone had advised him when he was setting out from Lahore not to do so due to his injured leg as well as the threats to his life. He said he went ahead because he had seen death from close range. "If you want to live life, shun the fear of death," he said.
Khan said the nation stands at a "defining point" and "crossroads" with two paths before it - one path was one of blessings and greatness while the other path was of humiliation and destruction.
He is leading the long march, demanding early general elections, months after he was ousted from power.
Earlier, Khan was advised to wear a bulletproof jacket, should not exit the vehicle on the way to the rally's venue and keep his movement secret.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Location of escaped militants to be traced soon: Kamal
SWACHIP gets new body
Imran Khan alleges ‘three criminals’ waiting to target him again
2 more die of dengue, 462 hospitalised
AL gen secy of Pallabi ward 2 accused of grabbing shop, house, plot of locals
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Gas problem to be solved soon: BGMEA chief
33pc of 1.3cr diabetic patients suffer from retinal damage


Latest News
Saudi coach Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft