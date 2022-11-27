2 more die of dengue, 462 hospitalised

With two more deaths from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 244 this year.

During this time, 462 more patients, including 241 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division and the number took Dhaka division's death toll to 151.

A total of 1,988 dengue patients, including 1,171 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 55,607 dengue cases and 53,375 recoveries so far this year. -UNB







