AL gen secy of Pallabi ward 2 accused of grabbing shop, house, plot of locals

Ashikur Rahman Ashiq, Awami League General Secretary of Ward No 2 of Pallabi in Mirpur, was accused of illegally occupying houses of local residents.

Abu Jafar Sikder, Sahed Hossain Mona, Jahanara Begum, Tarique Hossain Badal and Emran Hossain residents of Pallabi made the allegation at a press conference organized at the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh on Saturday.

All complainants claimed that an identified terrorist, Ashiq, accused in more than 16 cases including 10 murder cases, has grabbed shops, houses and plots including mosques and madrasa in the locality in the name of Awami League.

At the press conference one of the victims, Jahanara Begum, said, "In 2016, Ashiq rented one of my shops at Pallabi 12/D, 18/10 house for 3 months. After the period Ashiq refused to hand over the shop to me instead threatened me with death. In my shop, miscreants hang out until the wee hours of the night."

"The local MP and the Pallabi Police Station were informed about this but they did not take any action against Ashiq," alleged Jahanara Begum.

Referring to Jahanara Begum's GD against Ashiq the then SI of Pallabi Police Station Md Ibrahim told the Daily Observer, "I was the investigating officer of that GD but I was transferred. Now I can't say what action the Pallabi police has taken." Abu Zafar Shikdar, a local brick, sand and cement businessman said, "Ashiq demanded Tk 500 per truck of sand, brick and cement. I was threatened with death if that amount was not paid."

It was alleged in the press conference that Ashiq had taken over a gold shop of gold businessman Sarwar Hossain at Pallabi 12/C, Road No. 17.

It was also alleged that Ashiq demanded Tk 100,000 from Shahed Hossain Mana to retain him in the committee of the local Awami League. Ashiqul Islam Ashiq however claimed that the allegations against him are not true and also that his opponents were making such false accusations as political vendetta.











