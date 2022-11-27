Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL gen secy of Pallabi ward 2 accused of grabbing shop, house, plot of locals

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Ashikur Rahman Ashiq, Awami League General Secretary of Ward No 2 of Pallabi in Mirpur, was accused of illegally occupying houses of  local residents.
Abu Jafar Sikder, Sahed Hossain Mona, Jahanara Begum, Tarique Hossain Badal and Emran Hossain residents of Pallabi made the allegation at a press conference organized at the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh on Saturday.
All complainants claimed that an identified terrorist, Ashiq, accused in more than 16 cases including 10 murder cases, has grabbed shops, houses and plots including mosques and madrasa in the locality in the name of Awami League.
At the press conference one of the victims, Jahanara Begum, said, "In 2016, Ashiq rented one of my shops at Pallabi 12/D, 18/10 house for 3 months. After the period Ashiq refused to hand over the shop to me instead threatened me with death. In my shop, miscreants hang out until the wee hours of the night."
"The local MP and the Pallabi Police Station were informed about this but they did not take any action against Ashiq," alleged Jahanara Begum.
Referring to Jahanara Begum's GD against Ashiq the then SI of Pallabi Police Station Md Ibrahim told the Daily Observer, "I was the investigating officer of that GD but I was transferred. Now I can't say  what action the Pallabi police has taken." Abu Zafar Shikdar, a local brick, sand and cement businessman said, "Ashiq demanded Tk 500 per truck of sand, brick and cement. I was threatened with death if that amount was not paid."
It was alleged in the press conference that Ashiq had taken over a gold shop of gold businessman Sarwar Hossain at Pallabi 12/C, Road No. 17.
It was also alleged that Ashiq demanded Tk 100,000 from Shahed Hossain Mana to retain him in the committee of the local Awami League. Ashiqul Islam Ashiq however claimed that the allegations against him are not true and also that his opponents were making such false accusations as political vendetta.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Location of escaped militants to be traced soon: Kamal
SWACHIP gets new body
Imran Khan alleges ‘three criminals’ waiting to target him again
2 more die of dengue, 462 hospitalised
AL gen secy of Pallabi ward 2 accused of grabbing shop, house, plot of locals
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Gas problem to be solved soon: BGMEA chief
33pc of 1.3cr diabetic patients suffer from retinal damage


Latest News
Saudi coach Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft