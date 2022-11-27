Video
Home Back Page

Shaheed Dr Milon Day today

Prez, PM issue messages

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Shaheed Dr Milon Day today

Shaheed Dr Milon Day today

'Shaheed Dr Milon Day' will be observed across the country today commemorating the 32nd martyrdom anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon, the then joint secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).
Dr Milon, who was also a lecturer of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), was killed by the goons of military junta near the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University at the height of anti-autocracy movement on the day in 1990.
The supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon transformed the anti-autocracy movement into a mass upsurge that prompted the fall of the then autocratic regime paving the way for restoration of democracy in the country.
On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages recalling the supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon for the cause of restoration of democracy.
In his message, the President expected that the new generation will involve themselves in the democratic practice being imbued with the ideology of Dr Milon.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

