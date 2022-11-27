Gas problem to be solved soon: BGMEA chief

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said the problem of electricity in the garment factory has been eliminated. And gas problem will be solved soon. Bangladesh will import gas from Brunei. The problem of fuel in garment factories will be solved only when gas starts coming from Brunei.

The BGMEA president said these at a press conference at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka on Saturday. The press conference was organized on 'Made in Bangladesh Week'. BGMEA board members along with the entrepreneurs of the garment industry were present in the event.

BGMEA President said, "The problem on the Dhaka-Chattogram route has been solved. The scanning machine at Dhaka airport had to be complicated once. Now four scanners are installed. Most of the time they are lying idle. I can say that there are no complications in Dhaka airport in terms of export."

He said about the recently concluded 'Made in Bangladesh Week', we have celebrated the 7-day long mega event 'Made in Bangladesh Week' for the first time in the history of BGMEA.

The week-long event had a total of 17 programmes including summits, expositions, photo exhibitions, conferences, fashion innovation runway shows, sustainable design and innovation awards, fashion photography awards, factory tours, cultural programmes and networking dinners.

He also said that there were 3 main objectives of organizing 'Made in Bangladesh Week'.











