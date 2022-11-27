100 hi-tech parks to be set up in five years

Hi-Tech Park Authority, Managing Director, Bikarna Kumar Ghosh said 100 hi-tech parks will be built in the country within the next five years.

The director conveyed this information at a women's conference organized at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital on Friday under the initiative of women's organization Pop of Color.

The ICT Division of the government is also ready to train women in subjects like freelancing, digital marketing, SEO, and artificial intelligence. At the same time, two and a half lakh young women have been given IT training.

More than 600 women from different sectors participated in the conference. The conference held 7 sessions on various topics. In the event, speakers spoke on physical and mental health, cyber security, nutrition, motivation and passion and career.

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the occasion as chief guest. Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, the country's first woman Maj Gen Susane Giti, DIG of Police Farida Yasmin and renowned personalities from various sectors were present as special guests.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "We all including the honourable Prime Minister are working to advance women in the country. Now women are moving forward along with men. This power of women will increase further in the future."

While speaking as special guest, Bikarna Kumar Ghosh said, "The main contribution of the women's progress that we see today is due to our government. Prime Minister has given instructions to take women forward with more opportunities. The Prime Minister said every woman should be given employment opportunities. Two and a half lakh young women have been trained by the ICT department. Now you can buy a laptop at a low price, with that you can earn from home by freelancing."

He also said, "We have given a grant of Tk 50,000 to 1,000 women entrepreneurs. And it will continue every year. 10,000 women entrepreneurs are being created through She Power and Her Power projects. 100 hi-tech parks will be built in the country within the next five years. We are ready to train women in Freelancing, Digital Marketing, SEO, and Artificial Intelligence."













