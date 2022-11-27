Video
Qatari World Cup streaming service partly inaccessible in Saudi

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

RIYADH, NOV 26: The official streaming platform of the World Cup is inaccessible in much of Saudi Arabia, subscribers told AFP on Saturday, saying they had received no explanation for the outage.
The platform, Tod TV, is owned by the Qatari broadcaster beIN Media Group, which was banned in Saudi Arabia for several years during a row between the two countries but was restored in October 2021.
"Due to matters beyond our control, we are experiencing an outage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is currently impacting TOD.tv, the official streaming partner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Additional information will be provided as soon as it is
available," beIN said in a message sent to partners and subscribers.
The Saudi government did not respond to a request for comment about the disruption, while beIN declined to comment.
Tod TV is the official World Cup streaming service in 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
Several subscribers in Saudi Arabia told AFP on Saturday they had been unable to access the service since the World Cup began on November 20.     -AFP


