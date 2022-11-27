Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia squeeze past Tunisia to revive World Cup hopes

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Australia players celebrate after their team won the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 26, 2022. photo: AFP

Australia players celebrate after their team won the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 26, 2022. photo: AFP

DOHA, NOV 26: Australia won a World Cup game for only the third time in their history with a dogged 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday to revive their last-16 hopes.
Striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of a tight game with a clever header in the first half and Australia then desperately held on to silence Tunisia's vociferous fans.
Australia sit second in Group D with three points from two games, having been well-beaten 4-1 by holders France in their tournament-opener.
The Socceroos face Denmark --  who play France later Saturday -- in their final group game and the knockout round is in sight.
Their best World Cup performance came in 2006 when they also reached the last 16, in the days of Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka.
Graham Arnold's Australia don't have players of that ilk but they have lots of heart and kicked off to deafening whistles in front of 42,000 at Al Janoub Stadium, where their fans were heavily outnumbered.
Each Australia touch was met with whistles from the throbbing ranks of Tunisia's bouncing, bellowing and flag-waving supporters.
Australia had only ever won two matches at the World Cup before this and squeezed into this edition via a playoff.
But they started the better against a Tunisia team who held Denmark 0-0 in their opener and are looking to reach the knockout stage for the first time.
The match was being shown on primetime Saturday night television in Australia and viewers saw their gritty side dominate the first 15 minutes, without mustering a shot.
Tunisia had the first sniff of goal in the 19th minute but skipper Youssef Msakni was squeezed out, then defender Mohamed Drager blazed over.
In the 23rd minute Australia took the lead their possession deserved.
Craig Goodwin, who scored the opener in the loss to France, crossed from the left and the ball ricocheted for Duke to glance his header back over his own shoulder and into the net.
The Japan-based centre-forward, 31, exchanged angry words with the Tunisian bench when he was bundled over on the half-hour mark.
The skirmish ended in a shake of the hand with substitute Hannibal Mejbri, the Manchester United teenager.
Another English-based player, defender Harry Souttar of Stoke City, made a heroic last-ditch block from the dangerous Msakni as half-time approached.
Tunisia's fans had their heads in their hands in injury time when Msakni finally escaped Souttar, only to sidefoot wide from close range.
Coach Jalel Kadri brought off Drager at the break and replaced him with a midfielder, Ferjani Sassi, and a match that had simmered up to that point threatened to boil over.
Australia were playing on the break and were inches away from a second but Mathew Leckie could not connect on a low cross as he slid in front of goal.
Minutes later goalkeeper and skipper Mathew Ryan denied Msakni from close range and Australia just about held on under intense pressure to leave Tunisia's World Cup campaign in deep trouble.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Proud' Australia reach first Davis Cup final since 2003
No political football for Iran World Cup clash: US coach
Qatari World Cup streaming service partly inaccessible in Saudi
Renard says 'nothing changes' for Saudis after Argentina upset
Innovative Spain coach Luis Enrique's World Cup tech tools
Australia squeeze past Tunisia to revive World Cup hopes
Bashundhara reach semifinal in Independence Cup
Navy emerge champions in Sheikh Russel services swimming


Latest News
Saudi coach Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft