Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:07 PM
Bashundhara reach semifinal in Independence Cup

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Title aspirant Bashundhara Kings reached semifinal of the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football when they blanked Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 2-0 goals in the second quarterfinal match held today at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Bashundhara will now play the second semifinal match against winners of the fourth quarterfinalist scheduled to be held on December 1 at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
In the proceeding, forward Rakib Hossain and Brazilian forward Robson scored one goal each to secure victory for Bashundhara, who led the first half by 1-0 goal.    -BSS


