Navy emerge champions in Sheikh Russel services swimming

Bangladesh Navy emerged champions in the 1st Sheikh Russel Services Swimming competition that concluded on Saturday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur.

On the day, Bangladesh Navy dominated the medal tally winning 29 gold, 21 silver and nine bronze medals to top the table and Bangladesh Army finished runners-up with eight gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals while Bangladesh Police placed third in the medal tally with ten bronze medals.

Besides, Bangladesh Air Force secured three bronze medals in the competition.

Jewel Ahmed of Bangladesh Army of men's group and Sonia Khatun of Bangladesh Navy of women's group were named the best swimmers respectively in the competition.

Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim NPP, ndu, afwc, psc, Rear Admiral of Bangladesh Navy Dhaka Admin, was the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony and distributed the prizes.

A total of 120 men's and women's swimmers of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation and Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation took part in the two-day meet, organized by Bangladesh Swimming Federation. -BSS







