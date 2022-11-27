Neymar to miss Brazil's next WC match with ankle injury

DOHA, NOV 26: Neymar will sit out Brazil's next World Cup game after he injured an ankle in his team's opening win against Serbia, the team doctor said on Friday, and a report said he may not return until the last 16.

The Paris Saint-Germain star suffered ligament damage in the 2-0 victory against Serbia on Thursday when he collided with Nikola Milenkovic.

The 30-year-old tried to continue but was substituted with about 10 minutes to go and underwent an examination on Friday.

Rodrigo Lasmar, the doctor for the Brazilian football federation (CBF), said Neymar would miss the match against Switzerland on Monday.

However, Brazil's Globo Esporte reported that he could also be sidelined for the final Group G game against Cameroon on December 2, but then would return if Brazil reach the knockout phase.

"Today is one of the most difficult moments of my career... and again in a World Cup," Neymar wrote on Instagram.

"I have an injury yes, it's annoying, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have the chance to come back because I'm going to do my best to help my country, my team-mates and myself." -AFP







