Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Neymar to miss Brazil's next WC match with ankle injury

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

DOHA, NOV 26: Neymar will sit out Brazil's next World Cup game after he injured an ankle in his team's opening win against Serbia, the team doctor said on Friday, and a report said he may not return until the last 16.
The Paris Saint-Germain star suffered ligament damage in the 2-0 victory against Serbia on Thursday when he collided with Nikola Milenkovic.
The 30-year-old tried to continue but was substituted with about 10 minutes to go and underwent an examination on Friday.
Rodrigo Lasmar, the doctor for the Brazilian football federation (CBF), said Neymar would miss the match against Switzerland on Monday.
However, Brazil's Globo Esporte reported that he could also be sidelined for the final Group G game against Cameroon on December 2, but then would return if Brazil reach the knockout phase.
"Today is one of the most difficult moments of my career... and again in a World Cup," Neymar wrote on Instagram.
"I have an injury yes, it's annoying, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have the chance to come back because I'm going to do my best to help my country, my team-mates and myself."      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Proud' Australia reach first Davis Cup final since 2003
No political football for Iran World Cup clash: US coach
Qatari World Cup streaming service partly inaccessible in Saudi
Renard says 'nothing changes' for Saudis after Argentina upset
Innovative Spain coach Luis Enrique's World Cup tech tools
Australia squeeze past Tunisia to revive World Cup hopes
Bashundhara reach semifinal in Independence Cup
Navy emerge champions in Sheikh Russel services swimming


Latest News
Saudi coach Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft