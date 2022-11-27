Sheikh Russek KC reach last four in Independence Cup

A late goal by Nigerian forward Mfon Sunday Udoh steered Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra to semifinal of the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football when they edged past Chittagong Abahani Limited by 1-0 goal in the first quarterfinal match held on Saturday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Sheikh Russel KC will now play against winners of the third quarterfinalist in the first semifinal match scheduled to be held on November 30 at the same venue.

After the barren first half, Mfon Sunday Udoh finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Sheikh Russel KC in the 85th minute of the match.

Chittagong Abahani, who fought neck to neck with Sheikh Russel almost the proceeding, however failed to stage a fight back in the match in the remaining proceeding and finally they had to leave the field with empty hand.

Sheikh Russel KC already showed their consistence performance in the group phase matches and eventually they emerged as group A champions.

Sheikh Russel KC earlier played 1-1 draw with Fortis Football Club in their group opening match, blanked Bangladesh Navy Football Club by 2-0 goals in their second group match and emerged group A champions after beating Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 3-0 goals in their third match of the group. -BSS











