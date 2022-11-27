Players to watch in today's matches

Samurai Blues Japan are going to take on devastated Costa Rica in today's match commencing at 4:00pm (BST), while Belgium and Morocco will lock horns at 7:00pm (BST). The game between Croatia and Canada will start at 10:00pm (BST) as the high voltage Germany, Spain match is slated for 1:00am (BST). The stars who can make big impacts today are discussed here.



Japan vs Costa Rica

Shuichi Gonda, Japan

The 33-year-old Japan's goalkeeper Gonda, the key man behind Germany seizure in their tournament starter, saved four goals in 20 seconds and eventually named the Player of the Match, that they sealed 2-1. The Samurai Blue's wall in front of the post will be enough to keep Costa Rica attackers at bay for most of the game.

Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, the scorer duo against Germany alongside Takumi Minamino will be big threat for Costa Rica defense.

Bryan Ruiz, Costa Rica

After 7-0 succumb to Spain, Costa Rica must be looking forward today and Ruiz, the national team's most-capped player, lies fourth in the nation's all-time scoring charts with 29 goals next to his name, will be key.

Forward Joel Campbell, Midfielder Celso Borges and Goalkeeper Keylor Navas offers real balance in the tent.



Belgium vs Morocco

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

After narrowly escaped 1-0 victory over Canada, Lukaku, the 29-year old Belgians striker is the country's leading all-time scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances, must be show his class today.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied penalty taken by Alphonso Davies and the lone scorer of the game Michy Batshuayi will play crucial rules today as well.

Romain Saiss, Morocco

Morocco stunned defending World Cup runners-up Croatia 0-0 in their first game Saiss featured 63 times for the national team since earning his first cap back in 2012 and played his part in 35 shut-outs, is the big name to watch for Morocco today.

The PSG player Achraf Hakimi, Fiorentina pass master Sofyan Amrabat and sharp scorer Sofiane Boufal can give Belgium a tough time in the middle.



Croatia vs Canada

Alphonso Davies, Canada

Despite missing out a penalty shoot against Belgium, the Bayern Munich's left-sided attacking midfielder Alphonso Davies will still remain the Canadian man to look on today.

Forwards Jonathan David and Cyle Larin alongside right-winger Tajon Buchanan need to stand out against mightier opponents Croatia.

Luka Modric, Croatia

After goal-less draw against Morocco Croatia are desperate to win today. Captain Luka Modric, a multi-talented midfielder with exquisite ball control, adept at winning possession and also a phenomenal distributor and finisher, failed to justify his name in earlier game, must be trying his level best today to keep the nose on the water.

Ivan Perisic and Mario Pasalic also failed to display their standard are still Croatian match to watch.



Spain vs Germany

Ferran Torres, Spain

Torres, a versatile performer who scored twice against Costa Rica, is the key part of the Spain attack while Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Alvaro Morata netted once each will also be threats for four-time World Champions today.

Manuel Neuer, Germany

Despite conceding two goals against Japan, captain Manuel Neueris is still the biggest hope for the Germans in the match of survival.

Another veteran Thomas Mller, who was also failed to impress Germany shirts need to find net to rescue German emit today.











