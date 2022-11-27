Video
latest
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Spain-Germany high voltage match tonight

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
MAHTAB UDDIN

Germany�s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (C-L) and Germany's forward Niclas Fuellkrug (C-R) take part in a training session at Al Shamal Stadium in Al Shamal, north of Doha on November 25, 2022, during of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament.

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (C-L) and Germany's forward Niclas Fuellkrug (C-R) take part in a training session at Al Shamal Stadium in Al Shamal, north of Doha on November 25, 2022, during of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament.

Two top favourite teams of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Spain and Germany are set to engage in their second match in Group-B at 1:00 am after Sunday midnight at the 60,000-capacity Al-Bayt Stadium in the city of Al Khor in Qatar.
The retractable roof football stadium which is the biggest venue of this World Cup and is located 40km north of Doha has witnessed a total of three matches of this World Cup so far. After the grand opening ceremony was held there, the only exciting event that took place at the venue was the goalless match between England and the United States of America in the early morning on Saturday.
At this moment in Group-E, Spain is leading the point table with three points and a plus seven-goal difference. The Japanese are breathing right behind the Spanish with the same three points but with plus one-goal difference. The Germans and Costa Ricans are at the bottom of the point table with no points.
Before FIFA's ranked 7 Spain takes on ranked 11 Germany at night, 24th-ranked Japan will face 31st-ranked Costa Rica at 4:00 pm today (Sunday) at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, known as Ar-Rayyan Stadium. Both the matches will say a lot about the future of the group rivals.
Spain had a flying start in the tournament with a 7-0 stunning win over Costa Rica on Wednesday. On the other hand, Germany sustained a devastating 1-2 defeat by Japan in the first match.
From 1935 to 2020, Spain and Germany met each other 25 times where Germany won nine and Spain eight times. Eight matches saw ties. However, the recent results favour the Spanish. Spain had not lost any match to Germany in the last three matches. In a UEFA Nations League match in November 2020, Spain stunned Germany by a 6-0 margin.
In the other matches today (Sunday) in Group-F, FIFA's ranked 2 Belgium will engage with ranked 22 Morocco at 7:00 pm while ranked 12 Croatia will take on ranked 41 Canada at 10:00 pm.
In the group, Belgium boys are, at this moment, on top of the point table with three points, while Croatia and Morocco are right behind them each having a single point. Canada is at the bottom with zero points. If Belgium wins the match, it will be in the round of 16. But, to secure the next round, all the others will need point in the match today.


