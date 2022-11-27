Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Xi tells Kim China wants to work with N Korea for peace: KCNA

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Nov 26: Chinese President Xi Jinping has told North Korea's Kim Jong Un that Beijing is willing to work with Pyongyang for global peace and stability, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The report on Saturday came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in one of its most powerful tests yet, declaring it would meet perceived nuclear threats from the United States with nuclear weapons of its own.
North Korea has conducted a record-breaking blitz of missile launches in recent weeks and fears have grown that it is building up to a seventh nuclear test, its first since 2017.
In his message to Kim, Xi said Beijing was ready to work together for "peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world", KCNA reported.
Xi said he was willing to collaborate with Pyongyang as "changes in the world, times, and history are taking place in unprecedented ways", KCNA said, quoting from the message it said was received in response to congratulations from Kim after the Chinese Communist Party Congress last month handed Xi a third term.
Days before North Korea's ICBM launch, Xi met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali with US President Joe Biden, who voiced confidence that Beijing does not want to see a further escalation by Pyongyang. Washington has said it wants China, Pyongyang's most important ally and economic benefactor, to use its influence to help rein in North Korea.
The November 18 missile launch appeared to be Pyongyang's newest ICBM with the potential range to hit the US mainland.
The United Nations Security Council convened an open meeting over the launch, with the US, the United Kingdom, France and India among 14 nations to "strongly condemn" Pyongyang's actions.
But a Western diplomat told the AFP news agency that China and Russia had chosen not to put their names to Monday's statement.
Earlier this month, the US had accused Beijing and Moscow of protecting Pyongyang from further punishment.
In May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led effort to tighten sanctions on North Korea in response to earlier launches.
Pyongyang is already under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, and China accounts for more than 90 percent of the impoverished country's bilateral trade.     -ALJAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French defence minister praises 'strategic intimacy' with Indonesia
5 key decisions at global wildlife summit
Three killed in twin school shootings in Brazil
‘If you want dirty politics then vote for BJP’: Arvind Kejriwal
Xi tells Kim China wants to work with N Korea for peace: KCNA
Rescue personnels remove falling debris from the body of seven-year-old Indonesian girl
Iran bolsters border security to prevent ‘infiltration’
Uganda closes schools to fight Ebola, new cases fall


Latest News
Saudi coach Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft