BJP election manifesto promises ‘anti-radicalisation Cell’ in Gujarat

GANDHINAGAR, Nov 26: Ruling BJP has promised to start an "anti-radicalisation cell" against anti-national elements in Gujarat should the party be voted back to power in the forthcoming Assembly elections. "Complete implementation" of the Uniform Civil Code and creation of 20 lakh jobs are among the other major promises made by the party in the poll-bound state.

Releasing BJP's election manifesto in Gandhinagar today, JP Nadda, the party's national president, said the "anti-radicalisation cell would identify and eliminate the threats of destabilisation as well as the sleeper cells of radical groups, terrorist organisations and anti-India forces".

Mr Nadda's comments bear an echo with what Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said yesterday. Addressing an election rally in Gujarat, Mr Shah said that those responsible for communal riots in Gujarat were "taught such a lesson" that the state has been peaceful for 22 years.

"During the Congress rule in Gujarat [before 1995], communal riots were rampant. Congress used to incite people of different communities and castes to fight against each other. Through such riots, Congress had strengthened its vote bank and did injustice to a large section of the society," Mr Shah said.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8. -NDTV

