In this handout picture provided by ABAAD, activists gather in front of the Lebanese parliament in the capital Beirut on November 26,2022, holding slogans written on bed sheets and pieces of cloth, demanding the amendment of the articles related to sexual assault crimes against women and the tightening of sentences for perpetrators. According to Abaad, 6 out of 10 women who were sexually assaulted in Lebanon did not report the crime due to considerations relating to dignity and honour. photo : AFP