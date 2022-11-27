Video
Letter To the Editor

Tackle drug problem

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Dear Sir

Nowadays, too many young people from high school to university are taking drugs of different types such as marijuana, phensedyl, etc.

I saw with my own eyes children aged 15-17 smoking in public places. I personally know some students who regularly go to bars. Despite the fact that there are laws that put restrictions on the sale of tobacco products to underage individuals, nobody seems to care.

Parents need to keep an eye on their children. They must check where their children go and what they do. Government and non-government organisations working on social issues should also join hands to tackle the drug problem.

Saiful Islam Tipu
Kallaynpur,Dhaka



