5th Convocation of  World University of BD tomorrow

The 5th Convocation of the World University of Bangladesh will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Monday (November 28)

President M Abdul Hamid and Chancellor of the World University of Bangladesh has kindly designated Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni to preside over the convocation ceremony and confer the degrees on 7,437 students.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury poet and researcher, chief coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Commitiee and Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, will remain present as speakers.

Among other guests at the event, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Education, Professor Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Chairman, Bangladesh Accreditation Council and Abdul Mannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor; Professor Dr Mushfiq M Chowdhury, Secretary, Board of Trustees and Morsheda Chowdhury, Treasurer, World University of Bangladesh will attend the event.

Three students will be awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal, three students will be awarded the Founder's Gold Medal and one student will be awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal. The members of the cultural club of World University of Bangladesh and the famous band "Artcell" will perform a cultural programme.