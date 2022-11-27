Video
20 hurt in Jashore jute mill fire

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

BENAPOLE, Nov 26: At least 20 workers were injured as a fire broke out at a jute mill in Sharsha upazila of Jashore on Saturday.
The fire started around 1:00am in Afil Jute Weaving Mill owned by Sheikh Afil Uddin, a member of parliament from Jessore-1 constituency, said Manoranjan Sarkar, Assistant Director of Benapole fire service.
The flame was brought under control after strenuous effort of six firefighting units from Jashore, Jhikargacha and Benapole fire service, he said.    -UNB


