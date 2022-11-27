4 documentaries on Jahanara Imam handed over to BFA

Saif Imam Jami, the youngest son of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam, on Thursday handed over four documentary films made on Jahanara Imam to the Bangladesh Film Archive.

Film Archive's DG Md Nizamul Kabir received the films from Jami at BFA office in Agargaon. BFA Director Dr Mufakkharul Iqbal, also the project director of footage collections on the Liberation War, was present during handed over ceremony.

The documentaries are made on the various events of glorious life of Shaheed Janani and her son Freedom Fighter martyr Shafi Imam Rumi's participation in the war of liberation. Beside Rumi, Engineer Shoriful Imam Ahmed, the husband of Jahanara Imam, was tortured brutally by Pakistani military and died on December 14, 1971. Jahanara Imam wrote about her son's participation in the War of Liberation and the death of her husband in her book Ekattorer Dinguli.













