12 held with 637 bhori gold from Dakkhin Keraniganj

Customs Intelligence officials on Saturday arrested 12 people, including three Indian nationals, with 637 bhori of gold worth Taka 5 crore after raiding a Darshana-bound bus at Dakkhin Keraniganj area in the district.

"A team of Customs Intelligence raided a Darshana-bound bus at Dakkhin Keraniganj area in early hours of Saturday and arrested 12 people with 637 bhori of gold worth Taka 5 crore," Customs Intelligence Revenue Officer Md Shafiqul Islam said this on Saturday evening.

The identities of the arrested people could be known. -BSS













