Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Port City Int’l Univ convocation held

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: The second convocation of Port City International University (PCIU) was held on Saturday at the Navy Convention Centre in Chattogram under the theme 'Turning Dreams into Reality'.
A total of 5,649 students were awarded degrees in the convocation.
Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP awarded the students on behalf of the President M Abdul Hamid.
AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, MP, Deputy Minister of Water Resources and founder of PCIU was present as special guest.
Prime Minister's Chief Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaykaus joined virtually as the convocation speaker.
University Grants Commission Chairman (Additional Charge) Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Chairman of University Board of Trustees Mrs Tahmina Khatun and member Saifuzzaman Shekhar, MP were also present at the programme.
Dr Nural Anwar, Vice Chancellor of Port City International University gave a welcome speech.
In this convocation, 14 students won the Chancellor Gold Medal and 13 students won the Founder Gold Medal. 1517 students directly participated in the second convocation ceremony of the university.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5th Convocation of  World University of BD tomorrow
The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
20 hurt in Jashore jute mill fire
4 documentaries on Jahanara Imam handed over to BFA
12 held with 637 bhori gold from Dakkhin Keraniganj
Port City Int’l Univ convocation held
Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury speaking
2 killed in train accidents in B’baria


Latest News
Saudi coach Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft