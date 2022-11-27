Port City Int’l Univ convocation held

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: The second convocation of Port City International University (PCIU) was held on Saturday at the Navy Convention Centre in Chattogram under the theme 'Turning Dreams into Reality'.

A total of 5,649 students were awarded degrees in the convocation.

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP awarded the students on behalf of the President M Abdul Hamid.

AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, MP, Deputy Minister of Water Resources and founder of PCIU was present as special guest.

Prime Minister's Chief Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaykaus joined virtually as the convocation speaker.

University Grants Commission Chairman (Additional Charge) Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Chairman of University Board of Trustees Mrs Tahmina Khatun and member Saifuzzaman Shekhar, MP were also present at the programme.

Dr Nural Anwar, Vice Chancellor of Port City International University gave a welcome speech.

In this convocation, 14 students won the Chancellor Gold Medal and 13 students won the Founder Gold Medal. 1517 students directly participated in the second convocation ceremony of the university.











