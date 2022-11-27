Video
AB Bank leads a training programme organised by BFIU

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Recently, a day-long training program on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" was organized by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) for all scheduled bank officials of Faridpur district.
Md. Mostakur Rahman, Additional Director of BFIU was the chief guest and Mohammad Ismail Prodhan, Joint Director, Md. Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan,Deputy Director of BFIU and Md. Jahangir Alam, CAMLCO of AB Bank Limited were present as special guests in the training workshop.
Moshiur Rahman, Deputy CAMLCO of AB Bank Limited presided over the programme. Certificates are awarded to the participants at the end of the training programme.



