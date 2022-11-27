

AB Bank leads a training programme organised by BFIU

Md. Mostakur Rahman, Additional Director of BFIU was the chief guest and Mohammad Ismail Prodhan, Joint Director, Md. Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan,Deputy Director of BFIU and Md. Jahangir Alam, CAMLCO of AB Bank Limited were present as special guests in the training workshop.

Moshiur Rahman, Deputy CAMLCO of AB Bank Limited presided over the programme. Certificates are awarded to the participants at the end of the training programme.