Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:03 PM
MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy

MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) recently organised a virtual training programme       on Implementation of National Integrity Strategy: Roles and Responsibilities of Bankers held at Mercantile Bank Training Institute. Senior Mmanagement of the bank, Head of respective divisions and cells, Head of Branches and Manager Operations, In-charge of Uposhakhas, CEO of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited, CEO of MBL Asset Management Limited participated in the training.  A total number of 432 officials attended the online programme.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the programme.
Speaking on the occasion Chowdhury said participating officers must strictly adhere with the National Integrity Strategy guidelines in all areas of banking operations. Mati UL Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO presided over the event.
He highlighted the importance of National Integrity Strategy and its practices. Mritonjoy Saha, Joint Secretary and Focal Point, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, was key note speaker.
Saha extensively shared the country's vision and mission of NIS and its successful implementation in all areas. Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMCLO and Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank spoke on the issue. Tarafder Sushil Kumar, Faculty of MBTI shared the work plan of the bank on NIS for 2022-2023.  Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the virtual programme.


