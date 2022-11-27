IFIC Bank plans to build most extensive banking network

Video
Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Correspondent

Intending to deliver banking services to the doorsteps of the masses, the extensive banking network of IFIC Bank branches is spreading across the country with the latest banking technology and one-stop services.
In keeping with that, on Saturday, IFIC Bank opened a new sub-branch in Meherpur's ancient Mujibnagar, marking the bank's completion of the milestone of 1000 sub-branches.           
Mr. Salman F. Rahman, MP, Chairman of
IFIC Bank Limited Chairman Salman F. Rahman, MP, also Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser and State Minister of Public Administration Farhad Hossain were present in the 1000 sub-branches milestone celebration ceremony organized at the Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial Auditorium.
Directors of IFIC Bank, Acting Managing Director Syed Mansoor Mostafa, Deputy Managing Directors, senior officers and local dignitaries and journalists were also present.
Attending as a chief guest, Salman F. Rahman said, "In order to provide people-friendly and cutting-edge technological banking goods and services to people of all classes and professions in every region of Bangladesh, we are growing nationally through branches and sub-branches. With the opening of the 1000th sub-branch in Mujibnagar, the location of Bangladesh's founding, the IFIC Bank reached the milestone of 1000 sub-branches."
"In order to expand nationally, we are moving quickly to open new branches and sub-branch locations. With the clear intention of promoting inclusive banking, this trend will continue. And as a result, IFIC will soon surpass all other banks in Bangladesh in terms of banking network size," he added.
In his remarks as the special guest, State Minister Mr. Farhad Hossain stressed the significance of inclusive banking to the overall and universal economic development of the nation. It is truly admirable how IFIC Bank is reaching out to the populace by opening branches all around the nation. The announcement today that there are now 1000 sub-sectors will, in my opinion, provide the country's and its citizens' economic growth a unique dimension.


