Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:02 PM
Home Business

Govt firm to ensure business friendly atmosphere: Humayun

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun addressing businessmen, political leaders and other stakeholders at Rajshahi Circuit House Conference Hall on Saturday.

RAJSHAHI, Nov 26:  Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has said the present government is committed to ensure business-friendly atmospheres as it has been working to generate more employment through industrialization.
He urged the entrepreneurs to invest more in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) compared to heavy industries because SMEs are more labour- intensive than the heavy ones.
The minister made the observation while exchanging views with businessmen, political leaders and other stakeholders related to creating business- friendly atmosphere at circuit house conference hall on Saturday.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Chairman of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Mahbubor Rahman, Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique and Chairman of Oikya Foundation Shaheen Akhter Rainy addressed the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil was in the chair.
BSCIC Regional Director Rezaul Alam Sarker welcomed the participants.
Minister Nurul Majid Humayun said the government has created areas of confidence in terms of investment and called for more investment in the potential sectors, particularly tourism, silk, agro-processing and farm machineries, in the region.
He opined that industrialization is very important for generating employment opportunities coupled with bolstering local and regional economy and attaining the sustainable development goals.
"We are working relentlessly to encourage more investment through mitigating the existing problems being faced by the entrepreneurs," he added.
He categorically said no more industries will remain nonfunctional or sold- out because the government is determined to make all dysfunctional industries operating for the sake of creating more employment scopes, including for women for their empowerment.
Nurul Majid Humayun told the meeting that the government has decided to set up a modern leather processing industry zone on 124 acres of land in Belpukur area in Rajshahi for expediting business of finished leather products.
Mayor Liton called for generating employment opportunities for unemployed youths through promoting the business sector.
The minister later visited the BSCIC industrial units and talked to the persons concerned.    -BSS


