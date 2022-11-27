

Tech Republic showcases Jabra's smart solutions for hybrid offices

World-famous brand Jabra Panacast's series of video conferencing and Evolve series of earbuds were unveiled in a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Tech Republic Managing Director HM Foyez Morshed introduced two innovative devices to the media with Jabra South Asia Vice-President and Managing Director Peter Jayaseelan and Yogesh Kale (Associate Director-Enterprise Business), Vinod Kumar S (Business Development Manager, Video - South Asia).

Peter said: "In the world we live in today, being connected has never been more important for professionals collaborating from different locations and time zones. Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with hjybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic."

"With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve 2 Buds which is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go."

Executive Director of Tech Republic and Jabra Brand Boddha Mehedi Hasan said: "Since the importance of the virtual office is increasing, many people are reducing the office space to reduce costs, and in the current situation, urgent work needs to be done on mobile. So, Panacast and Earbud are now becoming one of the accessories of the hybrid office."

"The main feature of Panacast is that when it is attached to the wall, it works at a 180-degree angle within a few inches. Even all the text and videos on the adjacent White Board are divided into adjacent rooms and presented equally to everyone present or connected in the meeting. When one speaks, it automatically follows the concerned person." -UNB





















