Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:02 PM
Advance Search
Home Business

Marcel offers rebate, free products on digital campaign

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Business Desk

Marcel offers rebate, free products on digital campaign

Country popular electronics brand Marcel launched 'Digital Campaign Season-16' with attractive customers' benefits on purchase of its domestically manufactured refrigerators and washing machines.
Under the campaign, customers will get cashback of up to Tk 50,000 and various sorts of Marcel products as free using scratch card. The benefits are given from November 21, 2022 until further notice.
The disclosure was made at a program held at Marcel corporate office in the capital on Sunday last (November 20, 2022). Along with the Season-16, customer can purchase some specific models of Marcel fridge at discounted prices under the hot sale campaign, which will be continued till November 30, 2022.
The programme was attended by, among others, company's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rizwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan and Amin Khan, Marcel's Advisor Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of Business Intelligence Ariful Ambia, Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed and Home Appliance CBO Al-Imran.
Marcel is conducting the digital campaign across the country to provide customers swift and best after-sales service through online automation. While purchasing Marcel fridge or washing machine, some detailed information like buyer's name, mobile number and the respective product's model and bar code number will be registered digitally and scratch card will be provided to the customer. Using this scratch card, customers could get cashback of up to Tk 50,000 or free products.
Marcel's Advisor Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen said, "Apart from providing high quality products to the customers, Marcel is also providing various benefits. Currently, Marcel has about 200 models of refrigerators of various capacities in the market. These include intelligent inverters, BSTI's 5 star energy rating, glass doors and side by side door models. The price of these refrigerators of Marcel is between Tk 14,990 and Tk 92,990. The buyers of Marcel refrigerators are getting 1 year replacement warranty as well as 12 years warranty on compressor and 5 years free after sales service.
Marcel also has various models of affordable automatic front load, top load and semi automatic washing machine.
According to the authorities, detailed information including the name of the buyer, mobile number and model number of the product is being stored on Marcel's server during the registration process through digital campaign. As a result, even if the warranty card is lost, the customer can get fast service from any Marcel service center in the country. On the other hand, the representatives of the service center are also getting to know the feedback of the customer. Various benefits are being provided under the campaign to motivate the buyers to participate in this activity spontaneously.


