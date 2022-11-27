Video
4-day 15th bdNOG confce to begin in city on Dec 9

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

The four-day 15th conference and workshop of Bangladesh Network Operators group (bdNOG) is going to be held in Dhaka from December 9 to 12.
Being organized jointly by bdNOG and Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), the event will comprise three days technical workshop and one day bdNOG conference for which registration has already started, says a press release.
The workshop will provide training to Internet engineers on Network Management and Monitoring (NMM) and IPv6 deployment.
Chairman of bdNOG Board of Trustee Sumon Ahmed Sabir said in this context, we have been organizing this conference regularly with the aim of exchanging knowledge and experience among Bangladeshi engineers, conducting various operational researches, promoting local ICT talents at the international level and helping to provide better internet for Bangladesh.
ISPAB President Md. Emdadul Haque said in this context, we hope that through this conference the overall development of the internet sector will be developed as well as the professional skills of the domestic participants.
Skilled engineers created through bdNOG conference are already contributing to earning foreign remittance by creating their own workplaces abroad; we hope that we can jointly contribute to increasing the skills of more engineers.
President of bdNOG Rashed Amin Biddut said that to improve the overall management and infrastructure of the Internet in our country, the knowledge and professionalism of the engineers should be increased.
Through such technology conferences, local and international experts come together to exchange their experiences. As a result, over the past few years we have seen our Internet engineers grow in skill. So we want to continue the process of improving the quality of engineers through bdNOG conference.
ISPAB Secretary General Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan said that we hope that skilled engineers will be produced through this conference and they will play a role in providing safe internet services nationally and internationally.


