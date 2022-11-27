

BCSIR, Australian firm to research on mineral sands

held at the Meeting room of BCSIR recently with the aim of conducting research more effective and econimically viable mood, says a press release.

Chairman of the council Prof. Dr. Md Aftab Ali Sheikh and Chairman of Everlast Paul Qian were present as the special guests.

In the speech of the chief guest, the BCSIR chairman said "this is the right time to prove BCSIR's strengths as a global scale for keeping forward with Everlast research speed". On the other hand, Paul Qian feeling happy to sign and work with BCSIR for producing precious products such as Zircon, Rutile and Ilmenite from mineral sands".

Among others, Members and secretary of BCSIR, directors of various laboratories and other scientists were present the said signing ceremony.











