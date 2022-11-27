Video
Sunday, 27 November, 2022
Sheltech wins ESSAB Safety Excellence Award

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Sheltech (Pvt.) received ESSAB Safety Excellence Award (category: Commercial Building) in 2022 for outstanding implementation of fire safety system in the project of Sheltech Northern Star.
Md. Enamur Rahman MP, State minister of Ministry of Disaster management and relief handover the award and safety certificate to Shahjahan, Head of operations of Sheltech (Pvt.) at celebrity hall of, Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Friday.
In commercial category Sheltech is only real estate company awarded in commercial building category at 8th International Fire, Safety And Security Expo 2022.
Northern Star, a 10 storied commercial building in the heart of the major vibrating commercial hub in Dhaka Banani-11, plot-118. It accommodates total 23,206 sft. of commercial space. The building represents visually stunning architecture built with the finest materials and technology.
Sheltech Northern Star building with a framed structure as per Bangladesh national building code. Fire protection system of northern star consist of modern security and firefighting system which completely designed and executed by Md. Sayiful Islam, Additional Chief Engineer of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd.
In 34 years of its journey, Sheltech has constructed over 3800 units (Residential & Commercial) all around Dhaka city and has become a symbol for excellence in the country's real estate sector. Sheltech is the first real estate company in Bangladesh to receive the latest ISO Certification (ISO 9001:2015) in recognition of our quality management systems, professionalism and continuous innovation in design and construction.


