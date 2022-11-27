

Bank Asia holds blood donation to mark its 23rd anniv

The blood donation programme was organized in association with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

Kazi Shofiqul Azam, Secretary General of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Shafiuzzaman, Additional Managing Director, Md. Sazzad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and other high officials of Bank Asia were present in the programme.

Around 100 members of Bank Asia Family donated their blood to serve humanity.











Bank Asia Ltd arranged a Blood Donation Programme on the occasion of its 23rd Anniversary at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.The blood donation programme was organized in association with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.Kazi Shofiqul Azam, Secretary General of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Shafiuzzaman, Additional Managing Director, Md. Sazzad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and other high officials of Bank Asia were present in the programme.Around 100 members of Bank Asia Family donated their blood to serve humanity.