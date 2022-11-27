Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India’s cotton farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Nov 25: Indian traders are struggling to export cotton despite higher production as farmers are delaying sale of their harvest hoping for higher prices in coming months, industry officials said.
The limited supplies are keeping local prices significantly above the global benchmark , making overseas sales unviable from the world's biggest producer of the fibre.
"Harvesting of the new crop started last month, but many farmers are not willing to sell. They are holding crop hoping prices would rise like the last season," said Atul Ganatra, president of the Cotton Association of India (CAI).
Farmers received record prices for their last season's crop, but the new crop is unlikely to get the same prices as local production has risen and global prices have fallen, Ganatra said.
Cotton prices hit a record high of rupees 52,410 rupees per 170 kg in June, tracking a rally in global prices and as production fell. But prices have corrected nearly 40% from the peak.
"Last year we sold raw cotton at 8,000 rupees (per 100 kg) and later prices jumped to 13,000 rupees," said Babulal Patel, a farmer from western state of Gujarat, the country's biggest cotton producer. "This year we are not going to repeat the mistake. We are not going to sell below 10,000 rupees," he said.
Farmers used proceeds from the last few seasons' harvests to create storage facilities, which they are using to store the crop, Ashwini Bansod, head, commodities research at Phillip Capital India Pvt Ltd, said.
Despite higher output, spot markets were receiving nearly a third lower in supplies than normal, industry officials estimated.
India could produce 34.4 million bales of cotton in the 2022/23 season that started on Oct 1, up 12% from a year ago.
India traders so far in the new season have contracted 70,000 bales for the exports, significantly lower than more than 500,000 bales contracted during the same period a year ago, said a dealer with a global trading house.
Bangladesh, Vietnam and China are among the key buyers of Indian cotton.
Exports are unlikely to gain momentum unless local prices fall or global prices move higher, said the dealer, adding "Indian cotton is holding premium of around 18 cents per lb over New York futures. The premium needs to come down to 5-10 cents to make exports viable."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank leads a training programme organised by BFIU
MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy
Pak to repay $1b bond early: Central Bank Chief
Nabil Partners Meet 2022 held
IFIC Bank plans to build most extensive banking network
Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week
Govt firm to ensure business friendly atmosphere: Humayun
Tech Republic showcases Jabra's smart solutions for hybrid offices


Latest News
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft