Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Nov 26: Oil prices rose in Asia on Friday, despite thin market liquidity, after a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.
Brent crude futures rose by 28 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to trade at $85.62 a barrel at 0410 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.49pc, from Wednesday's close to $78.43 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.
Both contracts were still headed for their third consecutive weekly decline, on track to fall about 2pc with worries about tight supply easing.
"Oil is trading slightly higher in highly illiquid holiday-type trading, likely finding some support from lower global interest rates," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a client note.
On the Russian oil price cap, G7 and European Union diplomats have been discussing levels between $65 and $70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.
"The market considers (the price caps) too high which reduces the risk of Moscow retaliating," ANZ Research analysts said in a note to clients.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not supply oil and gas to any countries that join in imposing the price cap, which the Kremlin reiterated on Thursday.
Trading is expected to remain cautious ahead of an agreement on the price cap, due to come into effect on Dec 5 when an EU ban on Russian crude kicks off, and ahead of the next meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as Opec+, on Dec 4. In October, Opec+ agreed to reduce its output target by two million barrels per day through 2023, and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted saying this week that Opec+ was ready to cut output further if needed.    -Reuters
Meanwhile, there are growing signs that a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, is starting to hit fuel demand, with traffic drifting down and implied oil demand around 13m barrels per day, or 1m bpd lower than average, an ANZ note showed.
China on Friday reported a new daily record for Covid-19 infections, as cities across the country continued to enforce mobility measures and other curbs to control outbreaks.
"This remains a headwind for oil demand that, combined with weakness in the US dollar, is creating a negative backdrop for oil prices," ANZ said in a separate commodity note.
---Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank leads a training programme organised by BFIU
MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy
Pak to repay $1b bond early: Central Bank Chief
Nabil Partners Meet 2022 held
IFIC Bank plans to build most extensive banking network
Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week
Govt firm to ensure business friendly atmosphere: Humayun
Tech Republic showcases Jabra's smart solutions for hybrid offices


Latest News
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft