Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

X Ceramics participates in Ceramic Expo in city

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

X Ceramics participates in Ceramic Expo in city

X Ceramics participates in Ceramic Expo in city

The X Ceramics Group is participating in the Ceramic Expo Bangladesh, one of prestigious happening of this industry in Asia region.
The three-day exhibition began at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday. The country's one of the ceramic products manufacturing company is participating with four brands -- Xmonica, Xmonalisa, Alexander and Venus -- at the expo, says a press release.
Over 200 brands of 90 companies from 15 countries participate in the expo organized by Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA). There will be five booths of coffee at the expo in courtesy of X Ceramics.
X Ceramics managing director Mahin Mazher said the X Ceramics Group was the first Italian Joint venture that stated its journey to reduce import in Bangladesh. Innovation is in our DNA.
"We presented many innovated productions in Bangladesh," he said.
X Ceramics Director Morshed Alam said that the future of ceramic tiles in Bangladesh is Very encouraging. Look around and you will find many world class products in this fair.
"We are getting lots of positive responses from the customers," he said.
Local producers export ceramic products to more than 50 countries of the world with an annual income of around Tk 5 billion while around 0.5 million people are directly and indirectly involved in the sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank leads a training programme organised by BFIU
MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy
Pak to repay $1b bond early: Central Bank Chief
Nabil Partners Meet 2022 held
IFIC Bank plans to build most extensive banking network
Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week
Govt firm to ensure business friendly atmosphere: Humayun
Tech Republic showcases Jabra's smart solutions for hybrid offices


Latest News
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft