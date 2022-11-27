

X Ceramics participates in Ceramic Expo in city

The three-day exhibition began at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday. The country's one of the ceramic products manufacturing company is participating with four brands -- Xmonica, Xmonalisa, Alexander and Venus -- at the expo, says a press release.

Over 200 brands of 90 companies from 15 countries participate in the expo organized by Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA). There will be five booths of coffee at the expo in courtesy of X Ceramics.

X Ceramics managing director Mahin Mazher said the X Ceramics Group was the first Italian Joint venture that stated its journey to reduce import in Bangladesh. Innovation is in our DNA.

"We presented many innovated productions in Bangladesh," he said.

X Ceramics Director Morshed Alam said that the future of ceramic tiles in Bangladesh is Very encouraging. Look around and you will find many world class products in this fair.

"We are getting lots of positive responses from the customers," he said.

Local producers export ceramic products to more than 50 countries of the world with an annual income of around Tk 5 billion while around 0.5 million people are directly and indirectly involved in the sector.











The X Ceramics Group is participating in the Ceramic Expo Bangladesh, one of prestigious happening of this industry in Asia region.The three-day exhibition began at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday. The country's one of the ceramic products manufacturing company is participating with four brands -- Xmonica, Xmonalisa, Alexander and Venus -- at the expo, says a press release.Over 200 brands of 90 companies from 15 countries participate in the expo organized by Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA). There will be five booths of coffee at the expo in courtesy of X Ceramics.X Ceramics managing director Mahin Mazher said the X Ceramics Group was the first Italian Joint venture that stated its journey to reduce import in Bangladesh. Innovation is in our DNA."We presented many innovated productions in Bangladesh," he said.X Ceramics Director Morshed Alam said that the future of ceramic tiles in Bangladesh is Very encouraging. Look around and you will find many world class products in this fair."We are getting lots of positive responses from the customers," he said.Local producers export ceramic products to more than 50 countries of the world with an annual income of around Tk 5 billion while around 0.5 million people are directly and indirectly involved in the sector.